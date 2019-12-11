|
Jerry Wayne Evans OKLAHOMA CITY
December 22, 1942-December 8, 2019
Jerry Wayne Evans went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 8th. Born December 22, 1942 to O.M. (Ophni) and Lillian Russell Evans. His love of Gospel music came from "Pop" Russell who sang in a quartet. Jerry married Stella Norvell, September 30, 1966. Survived by his wife, Stella; 2 sons, David & Daniel, both OKC Police Officers; grand-son, Vincent, Special Forces, US Army. Vincent and his wife, Cindy have 2 children, Andrew & Ana. Daniel and his wife, Lindsay have 4 daughters, Kimmi and Mattie, both in college, Grace and Kennedy, still in high school. Jerry loved his family and enjoyed letting them know it. Along with being a proud parent, having grandchildren was a bonus blessing. He began his relationship with Christ in his youth. He often shared how merciful and kind God has been to him. Jerry loved and appreciated his church family. He struggled with health issues these last few years. Now he has a new body and encourages others to spread the Word about Jesus. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Saundra Houston. Viewing at John Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK, 9am-9pm, Friday, December 13th. Family will be present 5-7pm. Service Saturday, December 14th, 2pm, Southern Oaks Free Will Baptist Church, 2701 S. Santa Fe, OKC, OK. Lunch served for family at 1pm. Interment will follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019