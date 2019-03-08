|
|
In Loving Memory
Jerry L. O'Hare
Oklahoma City, OK
Feb. 24, 1941 - March 8, 2018
One year since you suddenly left this world and our lives were changed forever. We miss your humor, jokes and laughter we shared. Your love of family and friends,
a loving husband, the best PaPa, your compassion for others, volunteer spirit,
love of classic cars, cat
rescuer, and best friend of dogs. You are missed every day by family, friends and furry pals. Forever and
always you are loved.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 8, 2019