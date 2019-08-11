Home

Jerry Allen Page
May 3, 1933 - Aug. 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Jerry went to be with his Heavenly Father on Aug. 8, 2019. He was born May 3, 1933, to Gerald and Fern Page in OKC, OK. Jerry was a patient man. He was a hard worker who provided for his family. He gladly helped many with his handywork and never complained. He was known to always be "just curious," meaning he loved to disassemble anything he could get his hands on and then turn around and fix it, or at least try his hardest to do so. He leaves behind many memories and will be greatly missed until we meet again. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Teddy Page; Jerry leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Willa Page; son, Randel Page & Pam Jimmy. Viewing will be held 12-8 p.m. Sunday at Vondel Smith Mortuary on South Western Avenue. Graveside services to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Friends may leave their condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019
