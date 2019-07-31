|
Jerry Paul Roop DUNCAN
August 14, 1950 - July 30, 2019
Jerry Paul Roop, of Duncan, Oklahoma, passed away after a short battle with stomach cancer on July 30, 2019, in Duncan, surrounded by loved ones.
Jerry was born on August 14, 1950, in Poteau, Oklahoma, to James and Imogene Roop. He graduated from Lindsay High School in 1968. Immediately upon graduation, Jerry and his twin brother, Joe, both entered into the Air Force where they spent their 18th birthday in boot camp. Jerry and Joe both served in the Vietnam War during their time in the service, and in recent years, Jerry has enjoyed spending time participating in studies on twins who served in the Vietnam War. Jerry was a Staff Sergeant when he finished his time in the military. His honors included the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.
After his time in the military, Jerry went to Central State University where he completed his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Administration in four and a half years. He graduated in 1976 with honors and as a member of Alpha Chi. While at Central State University, Jerry met Nancy Parham whom he married on June 2, 1973, in Duncan. Jerry and Nancy moved back to Duncan upon completion of his college education.
In 1979, Jerry went to work for Perkins Production Company, later to become Perkins Energy Company, where he served as Vice-President of Administration and co-owner.
Jerry and Nancy welcomed Jay Paul Roop on August 21, 1981, and Melinda Ann Roop on June 16, 1984. His family was his pride and joy, he would often brag about his son Jay becoming a physician, and teaching his daughter the family business. He became GJ "Granddaddy Jerry" on June 9, 2012, and is now "GJ" to five precious grandchildren (Hadley, Camberley, Ellison, Lauren, and Layton) and one granddog, Asta.
In recent years, he has found joy in taking road trips in his Corvette across country. He is the president and sole member of the Duncan Area Corvette Club. You would find him most days driving around in either his Corvette C6 or C7 Grand Sport Convertibles.
Jerry's sole concern in life was that his family would be okay, and taken care of, putting his family needs before his own. He will be remembered for his stories, jokes, his ability to make us laugh until we cried, and his famous fried apples.
Jerry P. Roop is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Roop, of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, Drs. Jay and Katie Roop of Keller, Texas; his daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Brian Kriss of Duncan; five grandchildren, Hadley and Camberley Alston and Ellison, Lauren and Layton Kriss, of Duncan; two brothers, James R. Roop Jr. and wife Janie of Mustang, and Joe Roop of Oklahoma City; sister-in-law, Susan Martens (nee Parham) and husband Dr. Greg Martens of Madill; two nieces and three nephews, Aimee Woodland (nee Roop) and husband Matt of Moore, Emilie Roop of Chicago, IL, Bryce Martens and wife Carolyn of Durant, Bradley Martens and wife Jennifer of Madill, David Martens and wife Amy of Ardmore; and four great nieces and four great nephews. He is also survived by step-siblings, Jim Hood and wife Ann of Nashville, AR, Jack Hood and wife Laura of Fort Smith, AR, Bob Hood and wife, Linda of Carthage, MS, and Margie Donoho (nee Hood) of Guthrie; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Imogene Roop (nee Cooper); step-mother, Bernice Roop (nee Hood); sister-in-law, Claire Roop (nee Talbert); nephew, Justin Roop; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fieldon and Helen Parham; sister-in-law, Jane Ann Parham; and step-sisters, Pat Jordan and Ann Shoemake.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, at 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Whitt Funeral Home. Services will be Thursday, August 1, at 11:00 AM at First Christian Church in Duncan where he was a member. Rev. Arnold Nelson will officiate. Interment will follow at the Duncan Municipal Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Stephens County Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.
Contributions can be made to either Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma (Taylor LeNorman/McCasland Cancer Center) at 2110 Duncan Regional Loop, Duncan, OK 73533 or the First Christian Church Building Fund at 912 West Walnut Avenue, Duncan, OK 73533, or to the .
Pallbearers include Ken Shaw, Chris Gdanski, Mahlon Hemphill, Bryce Martens, Bradley Martens, and David Martens. Honorary Pallbearers include Terry Snider, Jerry Perkins, James Beyl, Danny Jay, Joe Vermedahl, Ron Corley, Bob Crawford, Ed Darling, Cornel McKay, and Dee Orr.
A special thank you to Dr. Najera and his staff at the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma and to Dr. Che Miller and his staff.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com