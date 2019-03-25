Home

Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
Jerry Ivan Poston
Dec. 20, 1936 - March 20, 2019

EDMOND
Jerry Ivan Poston was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Salida, CO. He became a Christian at an early age and strength-ened his faith through the years. He was raised in Oklahoma City and graduated from Central High School in 1955. He was on the baseball team and editor of the Cardinal year book. Early in life, he became a bat boy for the Oklahoma City Indians baseball team, attended Central State College for a semester, and then joined the Marines. The company was the Sooners Big Red unit which was comprised of young Oklahoma men. He attained the rank of sergeant in the 3rd Battalion H&S Company 5th Marines. After the Marines, he worked for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes in Oklahoma City and advanced to General Manager at Wonder Bread/Hostess Cakes Division of Interstate Brands Corp. Survivors include his wife, Sherrill; sons and stepchildren; and sister, Nancy and husband Roger Goeller. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 12-8 p.m., and Services will be held Thursday, March 28 at 2 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel, 601 S. Kelly, Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 25, 2019
