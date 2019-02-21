Jerry Dean Reddekopp

April 11, 1946 - Feb. 3, 2019



GUTHRIE

On Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, Jerry Dean Reddekopp, loving husband, father, gra ndfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 72. Jerry was born April 11, 1946, in Tillamook, OR to Dean and Loveona (Jean) Reddekopp.

On Oct. 3, 1969, he married Marty June Reedy. They raised three sons, David, Terry, and Timothy.

Jerry retired from the United States Navy in 1987 after twenty-two years of service. He was a Chief Petty Officer. During his time in active duty, Jerry served in several naval air squadrons as an anti-submarine warfare operator.

Working evenings and weekends, Jerry earned a bachelor's degree in computer science. After the Navy, he worked for many years at Boeing Corp.

Jerry was involved in several veterans groups and other organizations and always flew the American flag proudly. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Dean. He is survived by his mother, Jean; his wife, Marty; his three sons, David, Terry, and Timothy; brothers, Wayne and Jeff; his sisters, Claudia and Deanna; and his eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Fair winds and following seas Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandpa. Our love follows you.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019