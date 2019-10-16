|
|
Jerry Dale Smith NICOMA PARK
December 22, 1949-October 14, 2019
Jerry Dale Smith died peacefully in his Nicoma Park home, surrounded by his loved ones on Oct. 14, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on Dec.. 22, 1949, to Herman and Loucille Smith, in Garvin, OK. He is survived by wife, Patty Cochran Smith; daughter, Stephanie Henry and husband Rex of Choctaw; son, Jason and wife Ashley and grand-daughters, Riley (Doodlebug) and Tyler (Taterbug) of Jones; sister, Patsy Fondren of Midwest City; sister-in-law, Ruthanne Smith of Eufaula; brother, Larry and wife Jerri of Harrah; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Scotty and Gary. Jerry graduated from Star Spencer High School in 1969, served 2 years in the US Army and had a 37-year career at Tinker AFB. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Oct. 18, 2019, at Eastland Hills Church in Choctaw. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019