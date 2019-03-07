Jerry L. Snider

June 1, 1940 - Feb. 28, 2019



EDMOND

Jerry Snider, 78, passed away on Thursday, February 28th, in Edmond, Oklahoma. He was born in Crowder, and graduated from McAlester High School. He then graduated from the School of Pharmacy at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. While living in Weatherford he met Elizabeth House. They married on August 20, 1961. Prior to moving to Edmond two years ago, Jerry and Liz lived in Kingfisher, McAlester, Muldrow, and most recently, 48 years in Cushing. Jerry was very active in the United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for over 50 years. Jerry was also a member of the Cushing Lion's Club. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Liz Snider; son, David and his wife Theresa; grand children, Jennifer, Holly, Jacob and wife Alissa, and great granddaughter Ariana; son, John and his wife Cynthia; grandchildren, Hillari and Cole. A memorial service for Jerry will be held on Thursday, March 7th, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Hurd Street in Edmond. Donations in his honor can be given to fund the Volunteers In Mission effort of Edmond First United Methodist Church. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary