Jerry W. Wilson
Sept. 15, 1957 - June 22, 2019

YUKON
Jerry Wilson, 61, of Yukon, OK, passed away unexpectedly on June 22 at his home.
Jerry is survived by his father, Roger Wilson, of Ponca City; his wife, Sandy Wilson, nêe Ledden; his children, David and Ren Wilson, of Mustang; and Katie and Jamie Mata, of Yukon; his grandchildren, Destiny Wilson, Lily Mata, and Rory Mata; his and siblings, Anita Cox, Jay Wilson, John Wilson, Roger Wilson, Aleathia Colley, and Bithiah Bird. He was predeceased by his mother, Bessie Oppelt, of Yukon.
Jerry was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Wichita, KS. His passions were Christ, family, and music, and included playing guitar, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a good friend and will live on in our hearts and memories.
A private celebration of life was already held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either The Bella Foundation or the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019
