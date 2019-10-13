|
|
Jess E. Felder EDMOND
Oct. 18, 1929 - Oct. 9, 2019
Jess Edward Felder, 89, of Edmond, OK, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Jess was born Oct. 18, 1929, in Earlsboro, OK to Jess Edward Felder Sr. and Beulah Duncan Felder. Jess spent most of his younger years in Chickasha, OK. He loved the outdoors and many different sports. Jess made All-Conference in football and played college football until he was drafted into the Army. He served in the 45th Infantry during the Korean War. Jess worked for J.C. Penney 38 years. During his time at J.C. Penney, they lived in Chickasha, Bartlesville, Henryetta and Oklahoma City, where he retired in 1987. Jess met his wife, Joy Rene (Davidson) Felder, in Chickasha, where they were married on May 8, 1954. They were married for 65 years. While lying in his hospital bed, Jess told her, "I love you the most." Joy was definitely the apple of his eye. They had two boys, Michael and Mark Felder. His family was the light of his life and he was the greatest father a young man could have. He knew and understood the order of life: God first, family second, business third, and all other things fall in behind. Jess was a member and Deacon at the Village Baptist Church. He loved his church and every opportunity to praise his Lord and Savior. You would see Jess at one of the doors to the church greeting people; he never met a stranger and loved to meet new people. The church was a major part of his life and family, as everyone there was part of his family. Jess is survived by his wife, Joy Felder; sons, Michael Felder and wife Carol, of Howe, OK; and Mark Felder and wife Christina, of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Brian Felder, of Yukon, OK; and Heather Beth (Felder) Russell and husband Jordan, of Yukon, OK; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Maverick Russell; brother-in-law, George Davidson and wife Delores; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 12-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Village Baptist Church in OKC with a burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019