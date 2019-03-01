Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
JESSIE MARKS


1926 - 2019

Jessie Rae Marks
October 19, 1926 - February 24, 2019

BETHANY
Jessie Rae Marks, 92 years old, of Grapevine, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 24, 2019 at her home. Daughter of Raymond and Jessie Daily, Jessie Rae was born October 19, 1926 and was the first baby born in "The Hospital on The Hill" in Ponca City, OK. Jessie Rae received her Bachelor's of Education from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. She was a resident of Ponca City, OK, Raytown, MO, Bethany, OK and Grapevine, TX. Jessie Rae worked in the White House Typing Pool from 1944-1945, as a flight attendant for American Airlines from 1947-1948, and as a teacher from 1955 until her retirement in 1985 from the Putnam City School District. She married Johnny Nathan Marks on August 28, 1948. He passed away in 1971. Jessie Rae is survived by her daughter, Jessica Jackson; granddaughters, Rachel Bowman and Rebecca Cotton, great-grandsons, Corbin Bowman, Carter Bowman and Camden Morales; son-in-law, James Jackson; grandson-in-law, BJ Cotton; sisters-in-law, Wanda Daily, Sybil Marks and Iris Widner; and nieces and nephews, Lisa Phillips, Matt Daily, Pat Ellen Boren, Jill Widner, Mark Widner, Stephen Marks, Sharon Whisnand and Sally Marks. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as daughter, Shannon Grimes; brother, Kenneth Daily; and niece, Jody Widner. Services will be held at 11am, Sat., March 2, at Mercer-Adams in Bethany, OK. Burial will be in Ponca City, OK. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

www.mercer-adams.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 1, 2019
