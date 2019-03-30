Jim P. Blackburn







Oklahoma City resident, Jim P. Blackburn, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Jim was born January 30, 1948 in Oklahoma City to John Robert and Fleta Mae (Little) Blackburn. He grad-uated from Northwest Classen High School. Jim was an All-State Baseball player and went on to play for the University of Oklahoma. After college he joined the National Guard and served for 5 years. Jim always put his family first. He loved coaching his children and was always their biggest and proudest fan. He adored his grand-children and spending time with them. He was a great storyteller and had a won-derful and very dry sense of humor that he used to mak e his friends and family laugh. Jim was affectionately known as Pa to his grandchildren and was a proud patriarch to his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend and wife, Patricia Blackburn. He is survived by his children, Gary Greeson and girlfriend Gala Nixon, Brandon Blackburn and wife Amy, Ben Blackburn and wife Samantha, and Becky Hinson; grandchildren, Dakota, Garrett, Kelsey Paige, Jackson, Maddy, Miles, and Mason; great grandson, Rowdy; brother, Gary Blackburn; and sister, Carole Whitwell and husband John. Family will greet friends at the funeral home from 1p-4p Sunday at Guardian West Funeral Home, 5820 NW 41st St., Warr Acres.