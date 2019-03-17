Home

Jim M. Williams
September 13, 1943 - March 7, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, MO
Jim Williams, an Oklahoma City native, passed away on March 7, 2019 at his home in Springfield, MO. He graduated from Oklahoma Christian University and served in the military before beginning his career as a police officer in Oklahoma City.
He was on the police force for 27 years as a scout car and horse patrol officer. For the majority of his career he was a motorcycle patrol officer, which fostered his love for motorcycles. He was proud of his time on the force and loved serving in Oklahoma City. He fondly referred to it as "my town" and made friends everywhere he went.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams including the Sooners and Thunder. He remained a motorcycle enthusiast and active member of the FOP throughout his retirement.
Jim had a wonderful sense of humor, even throughout his series of health concerns he never quit laughing or let his positive attitude falter. "Big Jim" as his friends and family knew him, had a big presence and gentle spirit. His unpredictable humor always kept them laughing. He will be missed everyday by all who knew him.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019
