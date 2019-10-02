|
|
EDMOND
Jimmie Ray Daniel
May 2, 1929 - October 1, 2019
Jim was born May 2, 1929 in Oklahoma City to John and Nollie Daniels. He graduated from Guthrie High School in 1948 then joined the Navy where he served 4 years in the Korean War on the USS Henrico. Jim was very proud of his service and stayed active in the ship's naval reunions until his health prevented his traveling. After his discharge from the Navy, Jim returned to Oklahoma where he married Bette Jo Turner in 1953. Jim worked for Halliburton Oil Well Cementing Company for 6 years before going to work for TransCon Freight Lines as a cross country driver for 26 years. He was transferred to Kansas City where he finished his cross country driving and earned a 3 million mile award for driving without an accident. Upon retirement from TransCon, he worked for the North Kansas City School system driving a school bus for children with special needs. After Jim's retirement from North Kansas City Schools, Jim and Bette moved back to Edmond. Jim gave his life to Christ in 1957 and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Edmond. He was 32nd Degree Mason and a 55 year member of Edmond Lodge No. 37. His love for fishing was surpassed only by his love of family. Jim was predeceased by his father and mother, brothers, Marvin, Melvin, Bobbie and Johnnie and his son, Jeffrey Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Bette, of Edmond, daughter, Tamara Surber and husband, Bud, of Edmond, his granddaughter, Jessica Daniel and 3 great-grand-children, Mercedes, Dominick and Isabella of Altamonte Springs, Florida; 2 sisters, Dorothy Hasler of Guthrie and Mary Ann Kulick of Oklahoma City, and MANY nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Norman Veterans Center, especially the many aides who took care of him over the last 6 years, and Valir Hospice for their care in his last days. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 1300 E. 33rd Street, Edmond, OK at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: OMRF for Dementia Research, 825 NE 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019