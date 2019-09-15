|
Jimmie Joe Hall CHOCTAW
June 13, 1936 - Sept. 11, 2019
Jimmie J. Hall, resident of Choctaw, OK, fittingly passed away on Patriot Day, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Jimmie was born on June 13, 1936, in Oklahoma City to Nosmo Odell Hall and Jewell (Paris) Hall and graduated from Midwest City High School in 1954.
He married the love of his life, Freeda Gayle Garrett, in Okemah, OK on March 9, 1957, and together, they raised their four children in Midwest City.
Jimmie was a true patriot, working as a civilian for the Federal Aviation Administration and at Tinker Air Force Base for 30 years and serving in both the Oklahoma National Guard (45th Infantry Division) and the U.S. Army Reserve for 30-plus years. He retired from the U.S. Army with a rank of lieutenant colonel.
Jimmie was extremely devoted to his family and many friends, all of whom have fond memories of his playful, fun loving nature and willingness to be there in times of celebration, need and sorrow. He enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing, bird hunting and tending to his yard, but was most pleased when time could be spent together as a family. He designed and built the lake house at Lake Texoma (Hall's Hideaway) with the help of family and friends, and the memories of time spent together with him there will be treasured forever. Jimmie was an avid sports fan and particularly loved attending the OKC Thunder games. He loved to be with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and was always willing to go anywhere at anytime. His pets also held a special place in his heart and he often shared stories about his dogs, Duke, Winston, Laci, and Rambo.
Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Freeda; as well as children, Mark Hall (Darla), Sheri Lucas (Glynn), and Bryan Hall (Robin); grandchildren, Katie, Lindsey, Nathan, Whitney, Tanner, Hunter, Karlee, Kendall, Robby, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Shaefer, Jack, Miles, Palmer, Arden, Cecilia, Jensen, Samuel, Kaleb, and Kolton; brother, Ronald Hall (Virginia); sister-in-law and niece, Barbara Attebery and Keri Taylor, who were especially attentive to Jimmie and family during his illness.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Ford Funeral Service, 305 S. Sooner Rd., Midwest City, OK. Funeral service will be held at the Candlewood Chapel/Ford Funeral, 305 S. Sooner Rd., Midwest City, OK, on Monday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019