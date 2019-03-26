Jimmie P. Johnson

May 11, 1945 - March 24, 2019



CHICKASHA

Jimmie Paul Johnson, of Chickasha, OK, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City at the age of 73. He was born May 11, 1945, in Duncan, OK to W.A. and Ruth (Brown) Johnson.

Jimmie grew up in Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School in 1963. He was Mr. Oklahoma in High School Basketball in 1963 and was State High School High Jump Champion in track that same year. He started and played basketball and track at The University of Oklahoma and graduated in 1967. The University of Oklahoma was the first University to have two 7-feet High Jumpers, of which Jimmie was one of them. In 1991, he began coaching high school high jumpers, and he had over 15 State Champions. Jimmie won numerous Masters National High Jump Championships.

In 1967, he received his Bachelor of Science degree and taught at Central Junior High in Norman. He served in the U.S. Army 1968 to 1970. While in the Army, he represented the Fourth Army in basketball and track. He returned to the university and received his accounting degree.

He married Ruthie Rutledge on June 7, 1969. On Jan. 28, 1974, in completed his CPA designation and came to Chickasha from Tuttle in 1975 and became managing partner at Johnson-Badertscher & Moore. He has been a member of the Oklahoma Society of CPA's since April 3, 1974 (45 years), and received his 40-Year Member pin in June of 2014. He served on the OSCPA Peer Review Committee as a Peer Reviewer from 1992 to 2008. He also participated in the OSCPA Legislative Contact Program.

Jimmie served on the Chickasha Country Club Board of Directors, Board of Directors of First National Bank, taught the Pilgrimage Sunday School class at Epworth United Methodist Church for over 28 years and setup the coat ministry at the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Mickey Johnson.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Ruthie Johnson; a daughter, Alicia Towler and her husband Bill; a son, Austin Johnson; and her grandchildren, Quade Johnson, Ashlyn Towler, Max Towler, Alexandra Bliss, and Will Towler.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church, Chickasha, OK. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home.

