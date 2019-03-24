Jimmie Dean "Jim"

Jimmie (Jim) Dean Jones, 76, of Oklahoma City, passed away March 20, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born April 2, 1942 in Oklahoma City, the son of Lloyd M. and Audrey (Scott) Jones. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oklahoma City and a 1960 graduate of Crooked Oak High School. He graduated from Central State in Edmond in 1969 with a Bachelor of Accounting degree. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jim and Mary Knight were united in marriage on October 16, 1965 in El Reno, Oklahoma. He was a licensed CPA for many years and was employed as Vice President and Treasurer of LSB Industries for 37 years. He was an avid collector of classic cars and enjoyed helping restore and show them. He was an OU fan and a season ticketholder for the OKC Thunder. Jim loved spending time at Lake Eufaula with his family, especially his grandchildren, Lauren and Blake. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dana Jones; and his mother-in-law, Aleene Knight. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Jones of Oklahoma City; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Dan Loeliger of Edmond; grandchildren, Lauren and Blake Loeliger also of Edmond; sister, Sharon Sheek of Moore; brothers, Tom Jones and wife Teri also of Moore and Mike Jones and wife Pam of Wellston; nieces, Kelly Beaty and husband Troy of Moore and Tara George and husband Steve of Amber; nephews, Scott Sheek and wife Kim of Charlotte, North Carolina, Billy Atteberry, Sean Jones and Clay Atteberry; great niece and nephew, Madison and Jaxon Beaty of Moore and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10am to 8pm, with the family receiving friends from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 2pm at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK, with Reverend Don Hardy officiating. Interment will follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019