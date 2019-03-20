Home

Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowood Baptist Church in Midwest City
JIMMIE MCBEE


Jimmie Lee McBee
May 8, 1933 - March 14, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Jimmie was born in Dewar, OK to Katie and Buster McBee. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Odessa Lou Veach, grandson, Jeremy Hale Embleton, great grandson, Brock Ayson Russell, and wife of over 50 years, Vernie Mae McBee.
Jimmie retired from 20 years in the US Navy and 20 years as a mailman in Midwest City for the United States Postal Service. He loved golfing, making and repairing toys for the kids, coaching baseball, volunteering at his church, and spending time with family.
Jimmie is survived by his wife Mandy, his four daughters Gina, Lisa, Judy, and Nancy, his brother John, 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Jimmie will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Meadowood Baptist Church in Midwest City with interment to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens. To leave on-line tributes please visit:

www.bffuneralhome.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019
