|
|
Jimmie Woolbright Jr. BETHANY
May 1, 1961 - March 21, 2019
Jimmie Layne Woolbright, Jr., 57, died March 21, 2019. He was born May 1, 1961 in Great Lakes, IL to Jacqueline and Jimmie Woolbright, Sr. He married June Flaherty Sept. 18, 1992 in Las Vegas, NV. He worked for NewView Oklahoma. Preceded in death by his father, survivors include his parents, Jacqueline and David Kerbow; loving wife, June; son, Jacob; sisters, Lisa Hansen and husband Steven, Christie Woolbright, Cassi Barrera and husband Gus; sister-in-law, Joyce Hudspeth and husband Ron; and brother-in-law, JJ Flaherty and wife Valerie. He will be loved and missed by everyone. Memorial services will be Saturday, March 30, 1:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to NewView Oklahoma. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019