Jimmy Frank Allen

Aug. 24, 1938 - Feb. 19, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Jimmy Frank Allen, 80, of Midwest City, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Jimmy was born August 24, 1938 in Stonewall, OK to William and Arlene Allen. Jimmy attended Oscar Rose and Central State University. He married Sharon Weber on September 16, 1961 in Midwest City, OK where they shared 57 years of marriage together. Jimmy was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, Del City, since 1973. He was a homebuilder and appraiser and loved fishing, spending time at his farm, being with his family, grand children, and great-grandchildren and working hard. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Jimmy Allen II; daughter, Sheri Harrell and husband, Craig; two grandsons: Dakota Harrell and wife, Andrea and Dayton Harrell; two great grandchildren: Bryson & Elizabeth Harrell; two sisters, Pat Allen and Kay Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters: Betty Allen, Helen Hastings, Billie Avery and Maxine Bean. Services to remember Jimmy will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 6400 S. Sooner Rd., Del City, OK. Jimmy will be laid to rest at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary