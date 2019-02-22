Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Southern Baptist Church
6400 S Sooner Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
(405) 732-1300
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Southern Baptist Church
6400 S. Sooner Rd.
Del City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMY ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMY ALLEN


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmy Frank Allen
Aug. 24, 1938 - Feb. 19, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Jimmy Frank Allen, 80, of Midwest City, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Jimmy was born August 24, 1938 in Stonewall, OK to William and Arlene Allen. Jimmy attended Oscar Rose and Central State University. He married Sharon Weber on September 16, 1961 in Midwest City, OK where they shared 57 years of marriage together. Jimmy was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, Del City, since 1973. He was a homebuilder and appraiser and loved fishing, spending time at his farm, being with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and working hard. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Jimmy Allen II; daughter, Sheri Harrell and husband, Craig; two grandsons: Dakota Harrell and wife, Andrea and Dayton Harrell; two great grandchildren: Bryson & Elizabeth Harrell; two sisters, Pat Allen and Kay Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters: Betty Allen, Helen Hastings, Billie Avery and Maxine Bean. Services to remember Jimmy will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 6400 S. Sooner Rd., Del City, OK. Jimmy will be laid to rest at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.