JC Compton

June 15, 1986 - June 1, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jimmy Carlisle "JC" Compton passed away June 1, 2019. He was a life-long native of Oklahoma, a member of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Oklahoma and Grizzly and Black Bear Clan, the great-great grandson of last inherited Chief Ralph and Madge Pettit Dent, great-grandson to Rhoda and Al Compton, and son of Jimmy Compton and Gena Heath.

JC is survived many loving family members including his wife, Amber Compton; son, Ryen Carroll; brothers, Minke Compton, Stephen Mauldin, and Alexander Mauldin; step-brothers, Colin Donnelly and Connor Donnelly; parents; step-parents, Kyle Heath, Lauren Compton, and Debbie Compton; grandparents, Carol Compton, Jim Vigil, and Mary Gravitt, Keith and Judy Lipps; aunts, Isaias Martinez and Mary-Jane Gonzales; uncles: Robert Compton, Jeremiah Vigil, and James Vigil; and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins on his Otoe side. JC was preceded in passage to the next life by his sister, Nasstasia "Tosha" Compton, and grandfather, Milton "Buck" Compton.

Friends, family and others whose lives JC touched are invited to Baggerley from 5pm-8pm on Thursday, June 6. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, June 7, at Baggerley with inter-ment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America.