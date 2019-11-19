|
|
Jimmy Lee Clymer, Sr. YUKON
April 11, 1955 - November 16, 2019
Jim Clymer passed away Sat. Nov. 16th. He was 1 of 8 children born to Elbert & Frances Clymer of Guthrie, OK. Jim grew up in Guthrie where he succeeded at just about everything he put his mind to. Jim was an outstanding student, role model and star athlete. After high school, he attended Conners State College on a baseball scholarship. Jim married the love of his life, Angie McDonald, in 1975. They raised their three children in Mustang. He pursued a very long and successful career with Dolese Brothers, after 38 years, Jim retired in 2015. Jim had many joys in life, but few he loved more than time with his family and watching sports. Jim was preceded in death by both parents, Elbert & Frances Clymer, both in-laws, Leo & Val McDonald and his loving wife of 22 years, Angie, sister, Eunice Gooden, brother, Tommy Clymer and sister, Criss Williams. Jim is survived by his son, Jimmy Clymer Jr. and wife Delayna, daughter, Jayme Buck and husband Trey, and his son, Ryan Clymer (and girlfriend Melanie). Jim also left behind a piece of his heart in his 8 grandchildren: Jackson, Dillon, Graysen, Brody, Rezor, Haydn, Calleigh and Asher. He is also survived by 4 siblings and many nieces & nephews who all cherished him. The world was a better place for having you and we will miss you Big Jim! Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 20, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home. Services are at 11:00 a.m., Thur., Nov. 21, 2019, at Yanda and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Yukon, OK, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery, Yukon, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 19, 2019