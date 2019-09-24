Home

Jimmy Joe "Jim" Roller

1933 - September 21, 2019

CHICKASHA, OKLAHOMA
Jimmy "Jim" Joe Roller, 85, of Chickasha, left this earth on Saturday, September 21, 2019, to be with the Lord. Jim was born in 1933 in Harrah, OK.
Jim grad-uated from Harrah High School in 1951. He married Mary A. Klimkowski in February 1959, recently celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Preceded in death by his father, Joe Roller, Jr. and mother, Veronica Dzidziuk Roller-Seck. Survivors include wife, Mary A. Klimkowski Roller of the home, three sons and their wives, James and Pam Roller of Cherry Valley, CA, Steven and Maria Roller of Flatonia, TX and Lewis and Leslie Roller of Ninnekah, sister and brother-in-law, Robert and Kathy Seck-Lehman of Harrah, four grandchildren, Chris Roller of Cherry Hill, CA, Tyler and Ashley Roller of Chickasha, Shelby and husband Ryan Hightower of Moore and Alex Roller of Deer Park, TX, three great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Blayne and Ashtyn Roller of Chickasha and three brothers-in-law, John, Leonard and Daniel Klimkowski and families.
Aften ten years with Robertson Steel, he found his true calling as an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper for thirty-one years before retiring from the force in 1993. Jim lived and breathed serving as an OHP Trooper and those who know him also knew this through his endless stories. He also had a passion for drawing, particularly self-portrait car-toonist. Enjoyed frequent visits to the mountains, but his true commitment was his wife, three sons, grand-children, great-grandchildren as well as his dogs, Penny and Annie. He will be missed by all.
Services are to Holy Name Catholic Church in Chickasha on Friday, September 27th, 2019, at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Shelter or Friends Fur Change both in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 24, 2019
