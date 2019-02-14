|
|
MIDWEST CITY
Jimmy Allen
Stephens, Sr.
Sept. 21, 1941 - Feb. 12, 2019
Jimmy Allen Stephens, Sr. was born in Comanche, OK to Jeptha I. Stephens and Beverly M. Stephens on September 21, 1941. He passed from this life on February 12, 2019. Jimmy is survived by three children: Jimmy Stephens, Jr., Michael Stephens and Melody Peacock; and a large loving family. Services will be held at Ridgecrest Church of Christ, 500 N. Air Depot, Midwest City, OK, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Stafford North officiating. A full obituary can be found at bffuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 14, 2019