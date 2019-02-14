Home

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Ridgecrest Church of Christ
Midwest City, OK
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairlawn Cemetery
Comanche, OK
Jimmy Allen
Stephens, Sr.
Sept. 21, 1941 - Feb. 12, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Jimmy Allen Stephens, Sr. was born in Comanche, OK to Jeptha I. Stephens and Beverly M. Stephens on September 21, 1941. He passed from this life on February 12, 2019. Jimmy is survived by three children: Jimmy Stephens, Jr., Michael Stephens and Melody Peacock; and a large loving family. Services will be held at Ridgecrest Church of Christ, 500 N. Air Depot, Midwest City, OK, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Stafford North officiating. A full obituary can be found at bffuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 14, 2019
