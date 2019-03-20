|
Jimmy Marion Williams SPRINGFIELD, MO
Sept. 13, 1943 - March 7, 2019
Jimmy Williams left this mortal world on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 13, 1943, to Hoil Bailey Williams and Ima Mavelin Clark in Ada, OK. Jimmy graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1961. He attended Oklahoma Christian College from 1961 thru 1965. He joined the OKC Police Department in 1966 and retired after 27 years of service. He also served his country with the United States Army from Jan. 20, 1967, thru Nov. 4, 1968. Jimmy is survived by his son, Scott Garion Williams; daughter, Shelly Dawn Graves and husband Michael; brother, Johnny Garion Williams and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Bailey Beard and husband Joel, Brittany Alexis Graves, Brooklyn McKenzie Graves, and Cody Braydon Williams; cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister. A Celebration of Jimmy's Life will be held on March 23, 2019, 1-3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located at 402 South Cimarron Road in Tuttle, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019