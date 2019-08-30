Home

Jo Ann Busey Kamp


1929 - 2019
Jo Ann Busey Kamp Obituary

Jo Ann Busey Kamp
July 28, 1929 - August 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Holdenville native, Jo Ann Busey Kamp, died of natural causes on August 28, 2019 in Oklahoma City.
Mrs. Kamp, Jody, was the daughter of Clyde and Maude Kitchen Busey. Despite her expulsion from kindergarten, she graduated from Holdenville High School where she was editor of the school paper. A journalism major and member of Alpha Chi Omega, she attended the University of Oklahoma. There she met her late husband, William Henry Kamp. They worked together at Kamp Brothers' Grocery and later at Bill Kamp's Meat Market in Oklahoma City.
She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey W. Kamp, Cary B. Kamp and William C. Kamp, four granddaughters and three great-grand-daughters.
At her request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or the .
"She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her." Jodi Picoult
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 30, 2019
