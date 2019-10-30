|
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Jo Frances Baren
July 30, 1923 - October 27, 2019
Jo Frances Baren, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away peacefully in a local nursing home on October 27, 2019. Jo was born on July 30, 1923 in Purcell, Oklahoma to parents; Elbert Morris Fox and Thelma Mildred Fox. Her early years were spent on a farm in that area until moving to Oklahoma City as a teenager. She met her husband of 67 years, Gene Baren, just before World War II, they were married in 1946 and together settled in Oklahoma City for a life long journey.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Baren. Survivors include; brother, Morris Kemp Fox and wife Cynthia of Tulsa, OK, son, David and wife Cindy of Hurst, TX, grandson, Andrew Baren and wife Krystel of Midlothian, TX, grand-daughter, Elizabeth Bevan and husband Dave of Diana, TX, and six precious great-grandchildren.
Jo and Gene loved traveling together and enjoyed volunteering with the India Shrine Temple of Oklahoma City. She was a faithful, hard-working wife who cared for her mother, Thelma until her passing at age 99. Jo and her mother loved cooking, sewing and crafting. Jo also liked bowling, a sport which she shared with Gene and playing cards and dominoes. Also, like her mother, Jo was a big Dallas Cowboys and OU Sooners fan. Her life is a testimony of how God uses ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. She may have outlived many of her friends, but she was always willing to make new ones along the way.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Novem-ber 2, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Chapel with Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Oklahoma City, OK. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 30, 2019