Joan Palmer Catlett

Jan . 29, 1932 - Feb. 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Joan Palmer Catlett passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born in Vancouver, Canada, and moved to Oklahoma to attend OU. There, she met the love of her life, Stanley B. "Jack" Catlett, Jr. They were married for 62 years. She remained a Canadian citizen until she was sure their marriage was going to work out!

Joanie was a Kappa Alpha Theta, a member of the OKC Junior League and a co-chair of the Beaux Arts Ball. She loved her church (All Souls' Episcopal) and was a dedicated volunteer with Mobile Meals and Altar Guild, which gave her great joy.

She was passionate in her love of animals, gardening and shopping. With her menagerie of animals, including Arnold the pig, Maude and Claude the goats, Kinks the pony and 13 Great Danes, our family was often referred to as "The Clampetts" of Nichols Hills.

Survived by her husband, Jack; her children, Palmer (Gary), Hunter (Mike), Bo (Connie), and Greg (Terri); six grandchildren, Gregory, Dillon, Caitlin, Jackson, Chase, and Trent; and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Everett.

The greatest legacy she left to her family and friends was her strength and determination against all adversity. When speaking of Mom/GiGi, we often said, "Don't Poke The Cobra"!

Many Blessings to Mercy Hospice and staff and to the clergy of All Souls' Episcopal Church for their compassion and care of Mom.

In lieu of flowers, adopt a rescue animal or plant something beautiful in your garden. Nothing would make her happier!