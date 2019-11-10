|
|
Joan Ellen Deardeuff OKLAHOMA CITY
March 19, 1934 - November 2, 2019
Joan Ellen Deardeuff, 85, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 2, 2019. She was born March 19, 1934, in Oklahoma City to Edith and Louis Barnett. She grew up in Oklahoma City with her older brother, Louis Jr. On June 24, 1951, Joan married her high school sweetheart, Stan Deardeuff, in San Diego, CA. Upon returning to Oklahoma City, Joan worked at Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant to support the family while her husband Stan attended the University of Oklahoma after returning from the Korean War. Joan was a devoted homemaker and mother to four children, Debbi, Diann, David, and Dana. She was committed to following Christ and served many roles in the Episcopal Church, including Altar Guild. She believed strongly in her community and helping others. She served in many organizations including Guild of St. George, Daughters of the King, Stephen's Ministry, and All Souls' Episcopal Church. Joan was proud to be a tutor in the Whiz Kids Program with City Care where she worked with disadvantaged children on their reading skills. Joan loved to play games of all kinds, and she especially enjoyed playing Scrabble with her grandchildren. Her favorite game was Duplicate Bridge and she was a member at the Bridge Studio for nearly 40 years. She achieved the status of Life Master, the dream of all serious Bridge players. Joan was an avid Sooner fan and loved attending OU football games with Stan and friends. She enjoyed travelling the world with her husband and family, but her favorite location was La Jolla, CA, where Joan and Stan traveled annually for over 30 years. She was passionate about her family and never missed the opportunity for family gatherings. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband. Joan leaves behind a lasting legacy with her beloved family, including children: Debbi and Jerry Carmack, Diann and Bobby Barnes, David and Teresa Deardeuff, and Dana Foley; grandchildren, Brent and Liz Barnes, Brandi and Vernon Strange, Jennifer and Kevin Sonntag, Stefanie and Rusty Appleton, Dax and Kelley Deardeuff, Cole Deardeuff, Samantha Foley, and Morgan Foley; great-grandchildren, Evan Strange, Ellis Strange, Cooper Barnes, Cal Barnes, Evelyn Sonntag, Mack Sonntag, June Sonntag, Henry Appleton, Duke Deardeuff, and Lily Deardeuff. The family would like to thank Dr. Kersey Winfree, Faith Hospice and Stone-Creek Memory Care for the special care and attention they provided Joan. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 11, at 1 p.m. at All Souls' Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, with a reception following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to All Souls' Episcopal Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019