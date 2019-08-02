|
|
Joan L. Webb OKLAHOMA CITY
March 19, 1947- July 30, 2019
Joan Loretta (Wolf) Webb of Oklahoma City passed away July 30, 2019. She was born March 19, 1947 in Oklahoma City to Ida and Albert Wolf. On January 26, 1967, she married Michael Webb who was her devoted husband for 52 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Albert Wolf, and brothers Phillip Wolf and Richard Wolf. She is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Apryl Beall, son-in-law Keith Beall, granddaughter Elizabeth Beall, brother Mike Wolf and wife Sharon, sister Veronica Kahn and husband Stan, brother-in-law Thomas Webb and wife Angela, sister-in-law Toni Wolf and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan loved her family and friends. She loved attending Bible Study Fellowship. She also loved the lake, the ocean and the pool, especially water aerobics. Jesus and the water were her refuge. She will be greatly missed for her laugh, wink and smile. Special thanks to the water aerobics ladies of Earlywine. A graveside ceremony will be held 10am Saturday, August 3, at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Resthaven Funeral Home, resthavenokc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 2, 2019