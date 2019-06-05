Joan Garner

McCampbell

May 30, 1930 ~ May 30, 2019



NICHOLS HILLS

Joan Fontaine Garner McCampbell was born May 30, 1930, in Westchester, PA, and died on her 89th birthday after enjoying a family celebration. Her parents were Ellen Maverick Wright, San Antonio; and Robert Livingston Garner, NYC. She attended Chapin, Westover, Wellesley and Rhode Island School of Design, and was a Colony Club debutante. Her mother passed away when Joan was young, and her father, as Vice-President of the World Bank, was often out of the country. This made her independent and a creative problem solver.

In 1953, she married Stanley Reid McCampbell while he was a intern and resident at Cornell. They lived in London during Stanley's cardiology fellowship before settling in Oklahoma City.

In addition to raising four children and assorted animals, Joan was very active in community activities. She served as President of the Nichols Hills Republican Club, Vice President of Planned Parenthood, President of Sigma Alpha Iota honorary music sorority, President of Philomathea, and on several other boards. An avid tennis player all her life, she was ranked #1 in Oklahoma in the over-30 division, and won several titles with her longtime doubles partner, Marsha Townsend. Her children, Sody Clements (Robert), Robert McCampbell (Donna), Jim McCampbell, and Kelly Gentry (Ragon), all knew not to count on her on Tuesday, which was her sacred tennis and bridge day. Otherwise, she was always ready for a trip to the farm, going for a treat, or teaching us to ice skate. Her volunteerism served as a good example to her children who have been involved in a wide variety of community activities.

Her grandchildren called her Pip, short for Pipsqueak, which had been a childhood nickname. She was a fabulous grandmother to Ann and Ben McCampbell, Robert and William Clements, and Garner and Sody Gentry. Her grandchildren were her favorite hobby, particularly after Stanley's death in 2011. She loved shopping for them, taking them for an outing, and Saturday lunches with whichever of her children and grandchildren were available.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Westminster Church, 4400 N. Shartel, directed by Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Casady School, 9500 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73120; or a . Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary