Joan Murray MIDWEST CITY
October 3, 1936~September 26, 2019
Joan Monson Murray passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children on Septem-ber 26, 2019, in Midwest City, Okla-homa. Joan, the young-est of four children, was born October 3, 1936, in Logan, Utah to Sarah Yeates and Edward Monson. She was married to Robert (Bob) Roy Murray for 44 years. Joan's career was in accounting, retiring from the FAA in 2003. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and decorating for wedding receptions for friends and family. She also served on the boards of several clubs and in many church positions over the years. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She and Bob loved to bowl and were on several couples leagues. Her great-est passion was genealogy having traced her family line back to the 1300's! She also loved helping others with their genealogical searches.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, daughter Mischelle (Shelley) Lippe, brother Gary Monson, and sister Mozelle Mitchell. She is survived by her son Kirk Murray, daughters Bambie McNabb and Tina Demers, sister Gayle Theurer, sister-in-law Yvonne Monson, many nieces and nephews, 16 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 1-4 pm, at Ford Funeral Home, 305 S. Sooner Road, Midwest City, OK. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2 pm at the Candlewood Chapel next to Ford Funeral Home. Interment will be immediately following the funeral at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Midwest City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 1, 2019