Joan E. Smith

May 31, 1931 - February 15, 2019



NORMAN

Joan E. Smith, 87, entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was surrounded by her five children and her beloved dog Abby. Joan was born in Norman, OK on May 31, 1931 to James H. and Minnie Elizabeth Crawford. She graduated from Norman High School in 1949. She married Charles W. Smith on June 12, 1949 at the First Nazarene Church in Norman. After many years raising her children, she went to work for Norman Credit Bureau and then later went to work for the University of Oklahoma Office of Personnel and Payroll for 20 plus years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a first grade Sunday School Teacher while her children were growing up. She loved shopping, traveling, playing card games with family and friends and working in her yard. She was an avid University of Oklahoma Football and Basketball fan and was a longtime season ticket holder. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Charles; her parents; her daughter Diane Elizabeth; and brothers Cecil Crawford and J ames Crawford. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Mullins of Norman; sons Ron Smith and wife Julie of Ed mond, Michael Smith of Norman, Kevin Smith of Norman, and Steven Smith of Moore; sister Ramona Layng of Overland Park, KS; granddaughters Tiffani Nasutovicz and husband Mike, Beth Cummins, Lindsey Smith; grandsons Jonathan Cummins , Cameron and Tanner Smith; great grandchildren Kaylee and Brooklyn Cummins, and Wyatt Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to: The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Viewing and visitation for Joan will be held from 1pm-8pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Havenbrook Funeral Home in Norman. Graveside services will be 10:00am Friday, February 22, 2019, at Norman I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at: www.HavenbrookFuneral

Home.com Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019