JoAnn Bartlett

Feb. 23, 1930 - June 28, 2013

Yes my darling this is the sixth anniversary of the

day you took flight to be with Jesus and all of your siblings. As the years go

by I continue to thank Jesus for the opportunity to

have been your husband for almost twenty years. The really best years of my life. Some joys and of course some sadness have been a part of my life over this last year. Had a setback with

a hip in May, but recovery

is coming along fine. FSBC will become debt free this month and all God's people say Amen and Amen.

The scripture that fits my thoughts at this time about you are in Revelation, Chapter 21, verse 11 where it is spoken "having the glory of God. Her light was like a most precious stone, like a jasper stone, clear as crystal" as always & continue to love you with

all my heart and soul.

Your Loving Husband,

Ken Bartlett