JoAnn Bartlett

In Memory Of
JoAnn Bartlett
Feb. 23, 1930 - June 28, 2013
Yes my darling this is the sixth anniversary of the
day you took flight to be with Jesus and all of your siblings. As the years go
by I continue to thank Jesus for the opportunity to
have been your husband for almost twenty years. The really best years of my life. Some joys and of course some sadness have been a part of my life over this last year. Had a setback with
a hip in May, but recovery
is coming along fine. FSBC will become debt free this month and all God's people say Amen and Amen.
The scripture that fits my thoughts at this time about you are in Revelation, Chapter 21, verse 11 where it is spoken "having the glory of God. Her light was like a most precious stone, like a jasper stone, clear as crystal" as always & continue to love you with
all my heart and soul.
Your Loving Husband,
Ken Bartlett

Published in The Oklahoman on June 28, 2019
