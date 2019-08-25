|
Joanna Banaka Crosby OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 14, 1931 - Aug. 9, 2019
Joanne Banaka Crosby, 88, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Kansas to Henry and Louise Banaka. She was raised in Holton, KS, where she graduated high school. She attended Stormont Vail Nursing School in Topeka, KS and graduated in 1952. She married Warren Crosby in 1954 in Holton, KS. Joanne was a lot of things to a lot of people. She was a wife to Mel, a mother to Sarah, a mother-in-law to Tad, and Grandma Crosby to Shanna and Anna. She was a Zoo Docent for over 40 years, a church Care Committee member as well as a big Sooners fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Tad Cooper; as well as a host of dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Nichols Hills United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Care Committee at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, 1212 Bedford Dr., Nichols Hills, OK 73116, or to the zoo by visiting okczoo.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019