|
|
Joanne Banaka Crosby OKLAHOMA CITY
February 14, 1931 - August 9, 2019
Joanne Banaka Crosby, 88, passed away August 9, 2019 in Oklahoma City. She was born on February 14, 1931 in Kansas to Henry and Louise Banaka. She was raised in Holton, Kansas where she graduated high school. She attended Stormont Vail Nursing School in Topeka, Kansas and graduated in 1952. She married Warren Crosby in 1954 in Holton, Kansas. Joanne was a lot of things to a lot of people. She was a wife to Mel, a mother to Sarah, a mother-in-law to Tad and Grandma Crosby to Shanna and Anna. She was a Zoo Docent for over 40 years, a church Care Committee Member as well as a big Sooner Fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Tad Cooper as well as a host of dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Care Committee at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, 1212 Bedford Drive, Nichols Hills, OK 73116 or to the zoo by visiting
okczoo.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 27, 2019