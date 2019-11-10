|
Joanne Holcombe OKLAHOMA CITY
Lawrence
Dec. 6, 1930 - Nov. 2, 2019
Joanne Holcombe Lawrence was born December 6, 1930 in Asbury Park, NJ, the only child of Raymond Kellogg Holcombe and June Pauline Holcombe. Her family moved to Deal, NJ and Joanne found new friends at Bond Street School in downtown Asbury Park. A lifelong friendship was formed with Penny Arvanitis. In 1943, Joanne moved with her family to Oklahoma City, OK where her father had accepted a position with John A. Brown Co. She missed the beach and her many friends "back East" but soon became accustomed to her new school, Harding Junior High. Attending Classen High School, she met another lifelong friend, Mary Anne Sears, and through her, she met Robert Martin Lawrence who later became her husband. After graduating in 1948, she and Bob attended Oklahoma A&M College (now Oklahoma State University) where Joanne pledged Chi Omega. She was the honor pledge of her sorority and the recipient of the Talbot Award in 1950, tapped for Mortar Board and named to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Bob and Joanne were married May 26, 1951 at Olivet Baptist Church. Joanne continued her education, graduating in 1952. She was active in a number of civic organizations and social groups but her main emphasis was her family and church. Following Bob's graduation in 1953, they established a home in Oklahoma City. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert M Lawrence. She is survived by her two children, son Carey Martin Lawrence of Gaithersburg, MD and his partner Michael Forcinito, daughter Lisa Lawrence Lees and her husband Ray Lees of Oklahoma City. Joanne is also survived by her grand-children whom she loved very much, Chase Martin Dickens, his wife Courtney, Alexis Ann Dickens, Dr. Allison Lees Kincaid, and her husband Scott, Alicia Lees, and Matt Lees. She was also blessed with a great-grand-son, Lawrence Martin Dickens. A private service was held on November 8, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the OSU Foundation and designated to the ROBERT M LAWRENCE ENDOWED FUND FOR ARCHITECTURE. Checks should be made payable to the OSU Foundation and mailed to: PO Box 1749, Stillwater, OK 74076-1749. Memorial donations can also be made online at www.OSUgiving.com or to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019