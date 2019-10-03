|
Joanne Rickard MIDWEST CITY
March 23, 1957 - Sept. 24, 2019
Joanne Rickard, 62, passed away unexpectedly September 24, 2019 in Midwest City, OK. Born March 23, 1957 in England, she was the daughter of Theodore Malone and Catherine Mary (Taylor) Malone. Joanne was a Retired Master Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force. She loved gardening, cooking, hosting, spending time with her children and grand-children and was active at her Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, Theodore Malone and Catherine Malone Hearn. Survivors include one son TJ and his wife Amy Rickard of OKC, OK; one daughter Renee and her husband Brian Allen of South Korea (Active Duty U.S. Air Force); four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kaila, Logan, and Fallon; four sisters, Susan Bostick, Cathy Goodwin, Lisa Anderson, and Dani Galluzzo; and a number of nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Midwest City, Oklahoma, with Reverend Robert Woods as the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Arlington Memory Gardens, Midwest City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019