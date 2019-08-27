Home

Vondel Smith South Lakes
4000 S.W. 119th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
JoCleta Fawn Smith


1926 - 2019
JoCleta Fawn Smith
November 2, 1926 - August 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
JoCleta Smith, 92, passed away August 25, 2019 at home. She was born Nov. 2, 1926 in OC to Tom and Esther (Dunlap) Petty. She attended NE High School and OSU where she met her husband of 60 years, Perry Smith, who preceded her in death. She enjoyed caring for and being with family, watching old movies, and working around the house and on cars with Perry. She is survived by her brother Dan Petty and wife Linda; 2 daughters and their spouses Donna and Mike Johnson and Debra and Gary Brewer; granddaughters and spouses Amy and Chris Tener and Abby and David Brown; grandson Dustin Brewer and wife Stacy; great grandchildren Olivia and Chloe Tener and Spencer and Peri Brown. Visitation will be at Vondel Smith South Lakes 4-8PM Tuesday and Wednesday with family greeting friends 6-8pm Wednesday. Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday August 29, 2019 at Vondel Smith South Lakes Chapel with burial to follow at Mustang Cemetery. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 27, 2019
