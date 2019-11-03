|
|
Joe Howard Hill OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 12, 1952 - Oct. 31, 2019
Joe Howard Hill was born Feb. 12, 1952, in Shawnee, OK, the son of Joe Frank and Dorothy Ann (Lockhart) Hill. He completed this life on Oct. 31 in Oklahoma City at the age of 67. Joe was raised in Shawnee, where he graduated from Shawnee High School in 1970. He married Lynn Fisher Nov. 8, 1980, in Shawnee, OK after reconnecting at their 10-year high school reunion. Joe graduated from Shawnee High School in 1970 and Central State University in 1997. He joined Southwestern Bell (now AT&T) in 1972 as the first male phone operator at Southwestern Bell in Shawnee. He went onto several other positions before retiring in early 2019 after working his entire career at the company. His greatest joy was his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; his daughter, Emily Hill, of OKC; his son, Adam Hill, his daughter-in-law, Cari Hill and his adoring grandchildren, Crosby, Annistyn, and Abbott Hill, of St. Louis, MO; his brother, Rick Hill and his wife Jani, of OKC; his sister, Lois Maldonado and her husband Henry, of Shawnee; and his cousin, Mike Clement, of Shawnee, OK. He is also survived by a number of special extended family members, including his mother-in-law, nephews, nieces, sister and brothers-in-law and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Servant. Memorials may be made to Church of the Servant Care Ministries, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73142; or the , 6525 N. Meridian Ave., Ste. 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019