|
|
Joe Neil Goddard EDMOND
Sept. 3, 1943 - Sept. 13, 2019
Funeral services for Joe Neil Goddard, age 76, of Edmond, formerly of Enid, are 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of Covington, Covington, Oklahoma with burial following in Covington Cemetery. Reverend Jim Edmison will officiate. The family will receive friends at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home on Friday, September 20th, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Joe was born September 3, 1943 in Enid to Chet and Viola (Stewart) Goddard and passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Joe attended Enid High School. He is a retired Oklahoma City Fireman, and he also owned and operated Joe Goddard Enterprises which installs and services storm warning devices. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and a member of the Shriner's.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Chet and Viola Goddard and a brother, Dawayne Goddard. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Goddard; two sons, Joseph Goddard and wife Dawna, of St. George, UT, James Andrew Goddard and wife Evangeline, of Edmond, OK; his grandchildren, Cody and Courtney Goddard, Kayla and Mike Bowden, Tyler and Destiny Goddard, Tanner Goddard, and Taylor Goddard; seven great-grand-children, Kayden, Noah, Maston, Carter, Hailey, Remi and Ryder. He was brother-in-law to Nancy Thompson and Becky Powell, and Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made and services viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019