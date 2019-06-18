Joe F. Seikel

Dec. 8, 1934 - June 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Joe Seikel moved on to his permanent and eternal home June 15, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Dale, OK to Leo V. and V. Opal (Dubois) Seikel. He became a baptized believer in Christ as a young boy and loved his Savior.

Joe graduated from Dale High School in 1953, where he was an All-State baseball and basketball player. He enlisted in the U.S. Army that year and served for 10 years. Upon discharge from the Army, Joe worked as an apprentice for his uncle, Roy Seikel, at Southside Plumbing/ Heating/ Air and earned his Mechanical License. From there, he and Don Hill started Hill and Seikel Plumbing/ Heating/ Air. In 1982, he left that business to develop land and build homes.

In 1955, Joe married Ruby Taylor. They later divorced. Their daughter, Gail Redd Givens (Larry), of Edmond, was born during his tour in Germany. Joe was very proud of his two grandchildren, Kelsey Redd McManus (Chad) and Austin Redd (Hannah), of Oklahoma City; as well as his three great-grandsons, Carter and Barrett McManus and Lincoln Redd. In 1991, Joe married Teresa (Robinson) Estep. He became "second dad" to her sons, Scott Estep and Andrew Estep, of Oklahoma City.

Joe was predeceased by his father; mother; brothers, Bob Seikel and Neal Seikel; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Joyce Seikel; and grandson, John Michael Redd. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Detrea Liggett (Tom), of Indiana; and Winona Seikel.

Joe Seikel had a generous spirit and was a pillar of strength, character, and integrity. A celebration of his life will be held at New Covenant Christian Church, 12000 North Rockwell in Oklahoma City on June 20, 2019, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Covenant Christian Church or the . Published in The Oklahoman on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary