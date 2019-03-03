Joe Frank Simpson

Sept. 24, 1931 - Feb. 27, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Joe Frank Simpson was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Oklahoma City, the son of William Frank and Francis Elizabeth (Attaway) Simpson. He completed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 87.

He graduated from OCU and worked for many years at the Federal Aviation Administration in procurement.

He was a longtime member of the Shartel Church of God choir and attended Crossings Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Kathryn Simpson; and his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Paul Osterhout.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Joan Simpson; his son, William W. Simpson and his wife Amy; his daughters, Stephanie Schmidt and her husband Darrell and Sandra Simpson; his grandchildren, Christian Osterhout, Candace Osterhout, Stephen Schmidt, Amber Choudhury, Katlyn Cornman, and Jacob Blount; and his great-grandchildren, Lily, Madyson, and Logan Blount; Zayd Choudhury; Kayden, Kohen, Kaleb, and Karsen Cornman.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Vondel Smith Mortuary North Chapel with interment to follow in Bethany Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to at or (800) 805-5856. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019