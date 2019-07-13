Home

Joe Ross Smith
April 23, 1954 - July 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Joe Ross Smith, beloved husband and father, passed away on July 6, 2019. Joe was born on April 23, 1954, to Pat and Helen Smith in El Paso, TX. He graduated from Eisenhower High in Lawton, OK in 1972, and received a bachelor's degree in 1990 from Cameron University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat Harrell and Helen Louise Smith. He is survived by his wife, Judy Denise Smith; son, David Harrell Smith, and his wife, Brooke Erin Kennelley, of Portland; brother, Terry Smith; and grandsons, Severin and Oscar Smith. Please visit www.ChapelHill-OKC.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 13, 2019
