Joe Warren Colley

Feb. 22, 1952 - May 27, 2019



PAULS VALLEY

Lifelong Pauls Valley resident, Joe Warren Colley, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family May 27, 2019 at 67 after a courageous fight against Sarcoma. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at The First Presbyterian Church of Pauls Valley. Joe was born February 22, 1952 in Pauls Valley to Erwin Rudolph Colley and Callie Sue Pearson Colley. He was a man of many talents and hobbies including golf, hunting, fishing, flying, and horse racing through which he developed many lifelong friendships. Joe was grateful for his relationships with employees, vendors, and customers throughout his career as second generation owner/operator of Colley and Company, a wholesale steel company. Joe married Ruth Anne Reid Colley and together they created a loving family. He lived his life with integrity and as a devoted steward actively participating in multiple philanthropic organizations. Joe is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne Reid Colley of Pauls Valley, children, Erin Colley Babcock (Stephen), Anna Pearson Newton (Matthew), Reid Warren Colley (sweetheart Caroline Whiteman), and his most thoughtful 'daughter', Holly Finucan (Michael), grandchildren, a source of great joy, Callie, Bennett and Alice Babcock and Helen Newton, brother Robert Erwin Colley (Patricia) and father-in-law Kenneth Owen Reid (Billie Joe). He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law Phyllis Ruth Colpitt Reid. Memorials may be made to: The Samaritans, P.O. Box 638, Pauls Valley, OK 73075; Goodland Academy, 1216 Old Spring Road, Hugo, OK 74743; or, families who continue the fight against cancer. Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019