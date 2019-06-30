Resources More Obituaries for Joel Thomas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joel Christopher Thomas

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Joel Christopher Thomas

May 6, 1964 - June 30, 2018

Joel Christopher Thomas, 54, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2018 after a sudden six-day illness. Oh, how It seems like only yesterday when suddenly he was gone. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in Christ continue to be an abiding source of comfort to us all. Joel will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him. It's just not the same without his larger-than-life presence. Joel was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 6, 1964. He was a loyal son, brother, and friend and lived his life consumed by making others happy. In all respects, Joel was a big man: a big-picture thinker, a big giver, and a big heart that was vastly bigger than he, himself. Additionally, he had earned the cherished title of "the 'funnest' uncle", the one you really, really wanted to be with and be around... snuggling up on that big lap of his. This was all lived out by the treasured place reserved for him only in the hearts of his nieces and nephews with his child-like vulnerability and willingness to be silly - always prompted by his unconditional love for others - young or old. Of lesser importance, at least to him, was the fact that Joel was a highly successful businessman, creating, innovating and launching multiple successful businesses; he mentored and trained countless people over the years who went on to become highly-accomplished themselves. Joel, though he undoubtedly enjoyed making money, to him it was just a yardstick; he took far greater pleasure in being right about his concept, his vision, ever forging an unbeatable business model, and enjoining other people to become part of his brigade. Joel was the ultimate entrepreneur: very bright, intuitive, fearless, doggedly persistent, diligent (okay, not super diligent), and he would possess a boundless vision and unwavering confidence that he was right and knew exactly what he was doing, even if others didn't. Joel loved The Three Tenors, Frank Sinatra, old classic movies, hot air balloons, English Bulldogs, Porsche 911's, iced tea with extra ice and extra lemon, research, monopoly, holding hands, fighting fiercely for the underdog, hanging out with his nieces and nephews (who competed for phone visits with Joel's private zoo animals - especially George and Dave), and asking endlessly deep, thought-provoking theological questions about faith. Close personal relationships and real-life experiences were of supreme importance to Joel. And he had an uncanny appreciation for the little things in life that most of us just seem to overlook, and despite his age, he never ceased to have a charming sense of innocence and wonder - an insatiable curiosity to experience the world around him. "Carpe diem" was coined for Joel Thomas. In fact, Joel was a seasoned world traveler, often, on the spur of the moment, taking friends and family with him to cities and countries all around the world. He was the true "Renaissance Man". Make no mistake about it, Joel was blessed with a deeply, deeply devoted family, having special and uniquely-formed relationships with each one. He was so tenderly, so compassionately and so sensitively loved by all. Joel, we hope you know how much your Mom, your Dad, your sister, your brothers, your nieces and nephews, your aunts and uncles, your cousins and a legion of friends love you and miss you terribly, and we look longingly and expectantly for that day of reunion when we're together with you again. We Will Love You Always, Joel

Your Devoted Family Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries