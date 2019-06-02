John W. Abernethy

April 28, 1966 - May 4, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

John W. Abernethy, 53, passed away May 4, 2019, in Denver, CO. He was born April 28, 1966, in Henderson-ville, NC. Following graduating Hickory High School, John went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. John's career led him to work as a division manager for ML Johnson and Associates, where he took pride in the beautiful landscapes he helped to create. He is survived by his mother, Martha "Jean" Fullbright, of Hickory, NC; father, Charles R. Abernethy, of Newton, NC; his brother, Charles Abernethy, of Winston Salem, NC; son, John "Braydon" Abernethy, of Keller, TX; a nephew and two nieces, as well as many dear friends who will all miss him dearly. Services to Celebrate John's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Avenue Chapel with a Reception to follow at Lumpy's Sports Bar and Grill from 2 to 5 p.m. Those wishing to honor John may do so by contributing to either the Let's Start Talking Ministry, 7650 Precinct Line, Hurst, TX 76054; or Jesus House 1335 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC, OK 73106. Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary