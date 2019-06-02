Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
14624 North May Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
(405) 302-0021
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
14624 North May Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lumpy's Sports Bar and Grill
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ABERNETHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ABERNETHY


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

John W. Abernethy
April 28, 1966 - May 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
John W. Abernethy, 53, passed away May 4, 2019, in Denver, CO. He was born April 28, 1966, in Henderson-ville, NC. Following graduating Hickory High School, John went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. John's career led him to work as a division manager for ML Johnson and Associates, where he took pride in the beautiful landscapes he helped to create. He is survived by his mother, Martha "Jean" Fullbright, of Hickory, NC; father, Charles R. Abernethy, of Newton, NC; his brother, Charles Abernethy, of Winston Salem, NC; son, John "Braydon" Abernethy, of Keller, TX; a nephew and two nieces, as well as many dear friends who will all miss him dearly. Services to Celebrate John's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Avenue Chapel with a Reception to follow at Lumpy's Sports Bar and Grill from 2 to 5 p.m. Those wishing to honor John may do so by contributing to either the Let's Start Talking Ministry, 7650 Precinct Line, Hurst, TX 76054; or Jesus House 1335 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC, OK 73106.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
Download Now