Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
JOHN BECKER


1947 - 2019

John C. "JB" Becker
April 11, 1947 - February 26, 2019

EL RENO
John Charles (JB) Becker peacefully took his journey home to our Lord and Savior Jesus, Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, at Hospice House in OKC.
He was born 4-11-47 to Anthony John & Ella Nora Becker in Philadelphia, PA. He began grade school in Philly then moved to Lower Cape May, New Jersey.
He served in the US Army from '68-'74, receiving an Award of Army Commendation Medal in May 1970 for "operations against a hostile force in Republic of Vietnam". Returning stateside, he was stationed and honorably discharged from Fort Sill.
In years following discharge he was employed by Miller Dist. and Budweiser Dist. before starting his own striping business (STRIPERITE) and then in early 90s starting his business BBQ Connection which he grew into four Buy For Less and other supermarkets.
John is survived by two sons, John Becker of Wildwood, NJ and Kyle Becker of OKC; step-daughter, Lisa Hunt of Washington; his wife/ companion/friend, Teresa Wienke of the home; step-daughters, Heather McCaskill and husband Cody of Norman, OK, Kristin Horse of El Reno, OK, and Tianna Horse of El Reno, OK.
Special mention to Mike Dunkle (Mikey), El Reno, who was felt as a son by John; grandchildren, Riley Becker, Elizabeth Cagle, Archer Booth, Koby and Kyleigh McCaskill and Taetum and Jaxon Charles Rollen Horse.
He had extended family he loved dearly: Marcy and Flash Hughes of NJ, Kurt and Karl and Kim Hughes, also of NJ; and partner he called his brother, Herbie Atkins of Fort Cobb, OK.
He was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Arlene Binder; half-brother, Anthony Becker; grandparents, Charles and Jane Humphries; and (ex-wife) dear friend, Janet Hampton.
A gathering for friends and family will be Monday, March 4, 9am-3pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service, Bethany, OK.
To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019
