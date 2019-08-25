|
John Lynn Bratcher OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 13, 1946 - Aug. 22, 2019
Lynn Bratcher was born in Oklahoma City, OK on Nov. 13, 1946, to Sarah Louise (Johnston) and John L. Bratcher. Over the next 72 years, he taught people how to love by the way he treated them. His consistent, unconditional love and acceptance as well as his selfless heart earned him a special place in so many lives. He adored the people in his life and was happiest when he was spending time with them, living life together.
Thank you for being the best example of a man, uncle, dad, grampa, friend, and brother for us. Your grit will continue to inspire us and set expectations that make us the best versions of ourselves. You have impacted our lives in ways that will stay with us forever – teaching us to be better tomorrow than we are today, to love deeply, to be a friend to those that need one, and to leave the world a better place. You are so very, very special to so many people and it is truly a blessing and an honor to be your family and friend. You will always be our brightest sunshine!
Lynn is survived by his daughters, Reagan Bratcher; and Stacy and husband Chris Dykstra, granddaughters, Larkin and Caroline; son, Chris and wife Jami, grandaughters, Amanda, Kami, Mallori, and Halli Bratcher, Jessica (Bratcher) and husband Levi Silcott; great-grandchildren, Barrett, Colt, and Kimber; sisters, Kathleen Smith and Sharon Tschacher and husband Jim; five nieces and nephews and their spouses, nine great- and six great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
A Celebration of Life come-and-go reception will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, 2-4 p.m. at 1720 Coventry Lane, Oklahoma City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smart Start Central Oklahoma or Harding Charter Preparatory High School.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019