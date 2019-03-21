Home

John Paul Buie
Nov. 2, 1938 - March 3, 2019

EDMOND
John Paul Buie, 80, of Edmond, OK, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was born in Fort Smith, AR to Willie and Delilah Buie. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in animal husbandry and served in the Air National Guard. John Paul enjoyed a long career with The Upjohn Company's Animal Health Division but preferred to be remembered as an Oklahoma cattle rancher. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; their two children, Brandon Buie, his spouse Jenny; and Amanda Pemberton, her spouse Travis; and two grandchildren, Simone and Rylan. He is also survived by his siblings, Dr. James Buie, of Fort Smith, AR; Tommy Buie, of Topeka, KS; and Mary Robinson, of Plano, TX. A Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Fort Smith River Park Events Building at 121 Riverfront Drive, West Room, 4-6:30 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019
